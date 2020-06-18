Grant given to Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission for property maintenance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission received a grant to help upkeep and maintain the commission’s National Register properties.

The commission said Thursday that the West Virginia Humanities Council gave them $8,900, which comes from the federal CARES Act as well as the National Endowment for the Humanities. The properties to maintain include Peter Burr Farm, the Cement Mill on the Shepherdstown Battlefield, and Duffields Depot.

The grant will support efforts to keep a steady flow of visitors and promoting heritage tourism, JCHLC said.