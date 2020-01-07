Grand Jury issues indictment in murder of Riley Crossman

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Grand Jury issued an indictment of concealing a deceased human body against the man accused of killing 15-year-old Riley Crossman.

41-year-old Andrew McCauley is charged with first degree murder after Crossman’s body was found on May 16 on the 5500 block of Tuscarora Pike in Berkeley County. McCauley was identified as the boyfriend of Crossman’s mother when he was arrested.

Berkeley County Magistrate Richard Stephens found probable cause back on June 12.

This story will be updated.