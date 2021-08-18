Governors across U.S. open their states to Afghan refugees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — While the world watches what unfolds in Afghanistan, a number of U.S. governors are opening their states to refugees fleeing the country.

According to Forbes, states like Massachusetts, California, and Utah have voiced their support for Afghanis fleeing the country, welcoming them to their states.

In our area, both Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam have also extended the offer.

Governor Northam even stated on Twitter that his state is ready and willing to take thousands more as refugees have already begun to arrive at Fort Lee in Prince George’s County.

Members of the media asked West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about the matter during his latest covid briefing.

“I think it is the god awfulist [sic] disaster that America could put on display,” Gov. Justice said. “As far as taking people in or not taking people in, I would say that decision is a long ways [sic] from something that should come to my desk today.”

While Governor Justice did not commit to a decision during the press conference, he did say his personal priority was making sure any Americans still in Afghanistan are evacuated to safety.