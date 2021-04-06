Governor Justice’s tax summit prompts needed discussion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The question of “How do we eliminate the state income tax?” has been up for debate this past week. Governor Justice held a summit Monday afternoon in hopes to reach an agreement with the State Senate and the House of Delegates.

Governor Jim Justice presented his revised plan, which he calls the “Justice for All Plan” to state lawmakers attending the summit to eliminate the state income tax.

The governor’s plan includes elements from all three proposals including diminishing or completely eliminating taxes like soda tax and beer, wine, and liquor taxes. It would also not shift or increase any other taxes.



Governor Justice addresses lawmakers at the income tax summit on Monday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This would also take out the 12-year time frame to phase out the income tax in the House of Delegates’ plan. The governor says it is designed to put more money in West Virginian’s pockets and in turn promote spending in the state.

Senate President Craig Blair said after reviewing the governor’s new proposal, they were all for it.

I’m with the governor when he talks about wanting to take a bold initiative ad get rid of this personal income tax in the state of West Virginia. Craig Blair, State Senate President (R)

However, members of the House of Delegates didn’t feel the same way. After looking over the plan, they say the plan still penalizes small businesses as well as other issues.

It still puts us at a competitive disadvantage with all of our neighboring states. Eric Householder, WV House of Delegates (R)

House members also said they were more on board with their current plan than this one.

While they did not reach an agreement today, Governor Justice says this was a discussion they needed to have. The governor also says they have only a few days left, but they’re going to continue their efforts to hopefully reach an agreement.