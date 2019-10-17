Governor Justice talks funding plans to save the MARC train service

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice has come up with a funding plan to save the MARC Train service in the Eastern Panhandle.

In a letter addressed to local government officials, Mike Jall, Justice’s Chief of Staff, announced that if local governments choose to support the MARC Train service, they would need to contribute their share of the funds.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Authority has proposed to eliminate four of the six trains that go into the Eastern Panhandle.

Dan Dulyea, Berkeley County Council Vice-President, who says continued operations of the service will help boost tourism in the Panhandle said, “We would need to come up with a minimum of $300,000, then we work from that point to divide that amount up between the counties and the municipalities.”

Maryland has indicated that the rail service will be reduced on November 4th if the necessary funding is not contributed.