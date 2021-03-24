Governor Jim Justice to hold town halls on plan to repeal state income tax

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice announced that he will be hosting two public town halls in the eastern panhandle on Thursday about his plan to repeal the state’s personal income tax.

The first town hall will be held at Holiday Inn Martinsburg at 301 Foxcroft Ave. at 12:00 p.m. The second one will be at the Country Inn of Berkeley Springs at 110 S Washington Street at 3:00 p.m.

While both events are open to the public, attendance will be limited to account for social distancing. A release stated that all attendees must wear face coverings at all times and observe social distancing.

More information about the governor’s plan can be found here.