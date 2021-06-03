Governor Jim Justice to call special legislative session, requests funding for statewide road improvement projects

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be calling a special state legislative session on Monday, June 7, to discuss the allocation of federal funds to statewide infrastructure improvement projects.

Governor Justice wants to commit $150 million dollars to road maintenance programs across all 55 counties in West Virginia.

During his COVID briefing on Thursday, he announced that the state has hit an almost $400 million dollar surplus from relief funds received from the federal government for the Department of Health and Human Resources as well as the Department of Education.

Governor Justice plans to request that a portion of the funding sent to those two entities be reallocated to the proposed infrastructure improvement projects.

“All these projects are over all 55 counties. We’ve tried to make it as fair as we can possibly make it and absolutely cover every single county,” Gov. Justice explained. “And in doing so, I think [it] will bring a lot of goodness, will bring a lot of extra jobs, will bring a lot of opportunity, and more than anything, we’ll get our roads fixed.”

Governor Justice’s proposed plan includes a total of 402 projects and would cover 742.85 miles of paving across the state. His plan would involve 17 slips and slides, 40 bridges, and 111 other projects.