Governor Jim Justice makes sales pitch in eastern panhandle on tax plan

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took a sales trip to the eastern panhandle Thursday afternoon.

Is it possible to live in West Virginia and not pay any income tax? It’s probably worth taking a look at the fine print.

The governor is selling his plan to eliminate the state income tax, a scheme he says will attract more residents to the Mountain State and drive economic growth. The legislature is on board with the idea but wants to phase in his plan over the next decade or so.

The governor addressed concerns at his town hall that taxes will have to be raised on other goods and services to make up for the lost income tax revenue.

“Everybody’s going to end up with more net dollars in their pocket after they’ve paid for a rise in consumer sales tax or whatever it may be,” said the governor.

John Overington served for many years in the West Virginia legislature from the eastern panhandle as Speaker pro tem and knows a thing or two about tax policy.

“West Virginia is the only state that over the decades has lost population,” said Overington. “And I think this would be saying to people come to West Virginia. We don’t tax your income. And I think there’s something like a dozen states that are in that category. And they seem to be prospering a lot better than West Virginia. That might attract people to come to West Virginia.”

But what about criticism that if the income tax is taken off the books, sales taxes will have to be raised to make up for the lost revenue?

Zondria Lansdowne of Martinsburg said, “I don’t agree with that. Because I believe we choose what we want to purchase. And if you choose to buy something that’s over $5,000, you’re going to pay more in sales tax for it. If you can’t afford it you just don’t afford it. You just don’t do it.”

The legislative plan will have to be resolved in about two weeks. Governor Justice noted that four of the ten fastest-growing states in the U.S. have no income tax.