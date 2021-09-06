Governor Jim Justice gives update about COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Almost every county in West Virginia is now in red, according to the state DHHR’s color-coded map. COVID cases are spiking, and Governor Jim Justice gave an update about COVID-19 in the mountain state.

41 counties are in the red category. 216 patients are in the ICU, the highest number of ICU patients in eight months. 112 covid patients are on ventilators which is a record high for the state. The daily positivity rate is at 10.73%, and 24 COVID deaths have happened since the last state briefing on Friday.