Governor Jim Justice awards Martinsburg transportation grant

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The city of Martinsburg was awarded a transportation alternative grant from Governor Jim Justice.

The grant commended the design and engineering of the third phase of the North Queen Street Streetscape Project from Pennsylvania Avenue to Race Street.

Phase 3 is a continuation of the ongoing improvement project to the North Queen Street underpass that will provide services to previously underserved historic properties in preparation for redevelopment.

The streetscape project, which was just awarded $100,000 from Governor Justice, includes ADA compliant sidewalks, street lighting, street trees, and a pocket pack adjacent to Tuscarora Creek next to the former Union Sales Dodge property.

The North Queen Streetscape Phase 3 project is an extension of the city’s effort to improve infrastructure and revitalise the downtown area. The city has invested approximately $7 million dollars into infrastructure improvements and resurfacing projects in downtown Martinsburg.

Mayor Harriet Johnson was thrilled with the grant and stated in a press release,

“The North Queen Street underpass is a gateway to our historic downtown and the improvements will be a fantastic addition.”

Phases 2 addresses the underpass perpendicular to Exchange Place and East Liberty Street. The phase will improve the abutments, walls, lighting, and rails of the 100-year-old bridge structure.