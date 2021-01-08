Gov. Justice: WV Delegate faces federal charges

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says according to a Federal Department of Justice press conference Delegate Derrick Evans is facing federal charges of entering a restricted area.

Wednesday, Jan. 6 hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building, including newly-elected West Virginia Republican Delegate Derrick Evans. Evans took video of himself and others rushing into the building. The video was deleted later that day.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R-Clay) issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol, saying quote: