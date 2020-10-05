Gov. Justice updates WV on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give a semi-daily press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Friday, the governor began his COVID-19 briefing by praying for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who announced that morning they had tested positive for the virus.

Justice also praised Kanawha County for identifying 85 positive cases during massive testing last week. The governor said identifying the cases possibly prevented a huge outbreak. Kanawha County moved to gold on the state’s school re-entry map Saturday, allowing schools in the county to move to in-person learning today for the first time this school year.