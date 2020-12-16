Gov. Justice updates WV on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12 p.m. Dec. 16.

The governor’s briefing comes after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths related to the virus.

Monday evening, Justice went live while getting his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The governor became one of the nation’s first elected officials to receive the vaccine.

COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh assured the safety of the vaccine on Monday, saying, “Everyone should feel comfortable taking the vaccine, it doesn’t cause sterility, it cannot cause you to get COVID. No possible way. 95 percent of people who get this vaccine are protected from COVID.”