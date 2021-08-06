Gov. Justice updates West Virginia on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team are set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning Friday, Aug. 6.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this morning the state reports 429 new cases of COVID-19, the second straight that health officials have reported a single-day total of over 400 since mid-May, bringing the overall total to 169,162 cases since the pandemic began.

The state’s active cases also this morning to 3,372. Less than a month ago, the state reached its lowest point of active cases at 882. That has now nearly quadrupled.

The WV DHHR says as of this morning, a total of 68.7% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.7% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can still register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov until Sunday, August 8, at 11:59 p.m. The final round of prize winners, including the winner of $1,588,000, will be announced Tuesday, August 10.