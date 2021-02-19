Gov. Justice updates state on COVID-19 as active cases drop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

As of Friday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 295 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, bringing the state to 129,055 cases and 2,248 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Today is the first day since Nov. 14 the state has reported fewer than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases, with 9,624 cases currently active.