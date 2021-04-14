Global company adds 100 new jobs to West Virginia location

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says N3 is expanding its operations in the Mountain State.

Justice says the company is working to add 100 new jobs at its West Virginia location raising the total from just over 150 to more than 250 jobs.

“West Virginia’s economy continues to grow. We have an incredible manufacturing base and a great workforce training base that’s going on to produce a lot of good stuff in this beautiful, beautiful state,” Justice said. “What a day it is to continue to see great new jobs come to this great state.”

The global sales and marketing consultancy, which was recently acquired by Accenture, was founded in 2004 and has locations spanning five continents. According to Ken Boggs, vice president of operations at N3 in Charleston, says the company offers a digital inside sales team for some of the largest names in the tech industry.

The company’s West Virginia location first opened in 2017 at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park.

“I’ve always believed in this state and its great people. I’m confident we’ll be able to move this forward,” Boggs said.

Boggs says anyone interested in the new positions can learn more on the company’s website.