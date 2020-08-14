Gov. Justice to give update on pandemic in the Mountain State

West Virginia

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on the pandemic in the Mountain State.

His press conference is scheduled to begin at noon, Friday, Aug. 14. During his last press conference, Justice closed of visitation to nursing homes again in the state.

He also extended the closure of bars in Monongalia County for another seven days.

Cases of the virus continue to climb in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 344,530 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 total cases and 157 deaths.

