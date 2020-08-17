Gov. Justice to give an update on pandemic in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17.

On Friday, Justice unveiled a new color coded map to determine which schools can stay open in the Mountain State.

The map will be updated on 9 p.m. Saturdays starting on Sept. 5.

Schools are still set to reopen on Sept. 8 in the Mountain State.

As of 10 a.m., on Aug. 17, 2020, there have been 360,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,632 total cases and 160 deaths. Monongalia County is nearing 1,000 cases of the virus with 992.

As of Sunday, Aug. 16 2020, there are 134 daily confirmed cases hospitalized, 50 daily confirmed cases in the ICU, and 19 daily confirmed cases of those attached to a ventilator.