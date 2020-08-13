Gov. Justice to award grants to West Virginia fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Curator Reid-Smith will award grants for West Virginia’s fairs and festivals.



“I’m tickled to death today to be passing out a whole lot of dollars,” Justice said.

Justice announced he will be awarding a total of more than $1.3 million, spread out among each of the state’s 392 fairs and festivals, in order to keep as many of these events afloat as possible moving forward.

The State Fair of West Virginia is going to receive $300,000 in funding from the grants. There will be additional grants for historic groups as well other fairs and festivals not receiving money from initial funding.

“You got a little bit of a windfall this year when thinks looked incredibly bleak,” Justice said. He referred to fairs and festivals are the fabric of our being.