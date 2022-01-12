Gov. Justice test positive for COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — After self-reporting symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice received a positive PCR test for COVID-19 yesterday. The West Virginia State Lab conducted additional testing, which returned a positive result. A second test was performed last night to validate the initial PCR results.

Gov. Justice, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, is currently “experiencing moderate symptoms” and is at home isolating.

Officials said he received a round of monoclonal antibody treatment last night as recommended by his doctor. A team of doctors is treating Gov. Justice, including Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone the Governor has had direct contact with within the last few days has been notified. Cathy Justice, the first lady of West Virginia, tested negative last night.

Gov. Justice is in constant contact with his Chief of Employees and office staff to ensure that the government runs effectively.

To comply with constitutional requirements, the Governor’s State of the State address will be delivered to the West Virginia Legislature via written message on Wednesday.

Later, the Governor will deliver an address to the West Virginia Legislature.