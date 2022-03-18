Several West Virginia delegates have since released additional statements relating to Gov. Justice’s statement and the suspension of the West Virginia gas tax. Click here to read those statements.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A group of Democratic West Virginia lawmakers gathered in Charleston on Thursday, urging Gov. Jim Justice to temporarily suspend the gas tax. In response, Gov. Justice released a statement, saying that pausing the tax is not something that he can do alone.

“I would absolutely love to suspend this tax and provide at least a little bit of relief for hard-working West Virginians who are paying the price for rampant inflation and soaring energy costs,” Gov. Justice said. “However, I cannot legally suspend this tax, only our Legislature can.

“The Democrats absolutely know I don’t have this authority, so I guess what they are really asking me to do is to call a Special Session and ask the Legislature to suspend the gas tax. The Legislature just adjourned their 60-day session a few days ago, why didn’t the Democrats introduce a bill at that time?” he questioned. “Gas prices were just as high last week as they are now. The answer is this is nothing but a political stunt, designed to get their names in the headlines and make me look like the bad guy. They probably figured I wouldn’t call them out for setting me up to supposedly be against lowering the cost of gas. They were wrong. I would absolutely be in favor of temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax if that was the wish of the Legislature.”

The West Virginia gas tax is currently 35.7 cents per gallon, and according to Del. Doug Skaff, removing it would save West Virginians an average of eight to $10 per fillup.

“I think it is despicable that these Democrat politicians – whose mothership in Washington DC has gotten us into this mess, placing us on the brink of World War III – are now rushing to climb onto the biggest soapbox they can find to flap their arms around and say, ‘Look what I’m doing to help you,’” Gov. Justice continued. “This is the same political party that has thrown dirt on our fossil fuels at every turn. And now, suddenly, they’re concerned about the financial strain rapidly increasing energy costs are having on our families? They must be nervous about gas prices being so high during a midterm election year.

“Where were these same Democrats when I submitted a plan that would have seized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform West Virginia’s tax structure by repealing our personal income tax; tiering our severance tax, raising wages, raising home values, bringing in more businesses, more people, and making life better for all West Virginians? They were sitting on the sidelines saying, ‘Now isn’t the time.’ But now that it’s politically convenient for them, they suddenly want to cut taxes so badly they want me to break the law to do it.

“Where were these same Democrats when I gave a very important speech just last Friday on energy independence for America? I laid out the blueprint for exactly how we can tap into West Virginia’s rich natural resources to save the world, while at the same time standing united with God and the people of Ukraine.

“Finally, where were these same Democrats in December when I proposed the Inflatocine, a one-time 2.5% bonus to combat the rising costs of inflation?

“Keep in mind that 100% of our gas tax goes directly to our state Department of Transportation for use building and maintaining our roads. Thanks to my Roads To Prosperity program and our renewed focus on secondary roads, we’ve broken the all-time record for road maintenance three years in a row. Our roadways and bridges got to the condition they were in due to decades of underinvestment. But now, through the mechanisms we’ve put in place, we have made miraculous progress in fixing our roads once and for all.

“Let’s just be blunt and honest: West Virginians know all too well that, during the previous Washington DC administration, America and West Virginia were finally reaping the rewards of energy independence. Our coal miners were back to work, gas prices were at historic lows, and America’s economy was reaching new heights.

“Regardless, the out-of-control gas prices aren’t going to be fixed by us giving a tax break for one month. Gas prices have risen almost 60% since this time last year thanks to the Biden Administration’s determination to reverse America’s energy independence. I’ve said it a thousand times, the only real solution here is to tap into the rich natural resources we have in this state and this nation to make America energy independent again.”

Several West Virginia Republican delegates also released statements in retaliation to the urges for Gov. Justice to suspend the tax. Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) released the following statement:

“Every single member of the Legislature is sympathetic to the pain West Virginians are feeling at the gas pump these days. When prices climb, family budgets suffer. It’s something every one of us understands.

We completely support tax reductions, but because of decisions we have made as a Legislature, we cannot just pivot and decide we want to press pause on what is bonded revenue. There are a multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot – and should not – implement policies like these that sound good, but in reality, would do far more damage to our state in the long term.

Eliminating this tax for 30 days offers no guarantee that retailers would lower their prices by the same amount. In fact, lowered prices could increase demand, which would result in even higher prices. Additionally, suspending this tax for even a month would cost West Virginia $35 million in revenue, could potentially cause the federal government to claw back allotted highway funds, and would put our bonds for the Roads to Prosperity projects at risk.

After years of decline, the Legislature transferred $220 million to our state road funds in past two budget cycles — a completely unprecedented amount. These funds keep our Division of Highways crews out all year. It should be obvious to anybody driving through our state that Gov. Justice and the Legislature have made roads a top priority. Our residents want their roads done, and we have delivered.

In November, voters across the State of West Virginia will have the opportunity to approve Amendment One, which will put $600 million directly back into the pockets of the people who live and work in this state. That’s real relief for West Virginia residents, not just a break for folks who drive through and stop to buy gas. The leadership of the Senate and House of Delegates has a long-term plan for prosperity for the people of West Virginia, and what we have been doing is working. Median household incomes in West Virginia have increased throughout the past five years, and our personal income tax collections reflect that. The approval of Amendment One gives back even more to the working families within our state. We cannot sacrifice our long-term planning for a short-term fantasy.”