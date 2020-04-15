Gov. Justice reassures West Virginians social distancing will pay off

"Nine deaths are already way too many, but we can and will do our best to prevent any more."

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reiterated to Mountain State residents to continue social distancing and other preventative measures to help keep everyone safe.

West Virginia has reported the most alarmingly low number of COVID-19 related deaths in the tri-state area. The surrounding states, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Pennsylvania all report hundreds of deaths, but West Virginia only has nine. Justice reminds residents of social restrictions and other coronavirus-related changes in the state can be difficult to handle, but they are worth it in the end.

“I hate all the inconveniences and everything else, I hate it in every way but first and foremost, my responsibility is to the individuals and look out for all the West Virginians,” said Justice. “I commend all West Virginians in every way, what we’re doing and what we’ve done has been right so far.”

Justice and other tri-state area governors are hoping to end social restrictions by summer time.