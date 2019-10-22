Gov. Justice ready to fill missing funds for MARC train

"We will find a solution, no question about it."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Martinsburg City Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to support the MARC commuter train service and to provide a one-time allocation for the service at the state’s request.

Martinsburg City Manager Mark Baldwin allocated over $25,000 at the request of Governor Jim Justice. Justice said he’s committed to providing any remaining funds to help keep the MARC train in service for residents as long as local governments contributed at least $300,000 altogether.

“I want to find a solution to be able to continue the train, that’s all there is to it,” said Justice. “I hate to say it just this bluntly, but I am going to find a solution to continue the train.”

The vote came a few days after the Jefferson County Commission decided to not commit any of its proposed $82,000 in county funds.