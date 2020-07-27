Gov. Justice plans Monday COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Friday, Justice announced he would sign an executive order allowing public and private colleges to reopen in the fall.

The governor also said the biggest increase in COVID-19 is among people ages 18 through 29, with a particular problem among those on athletic teams. Despite the increase, including the state’s highest-single-day total of cases reported Wednesday, July 22, the target days for the first games of fall sports are still Sept 2 and 3, with classes beginning Sept. 8.