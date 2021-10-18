Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff, effective immediately

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation – in accordance with a presidential proclamation – ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff.

This is set to begin immediately and continue through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Colin L. Powell.

To view the full proclamation, click here.