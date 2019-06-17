Gov. Justice orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Master Sgt. Nicholas Sheperty

West Virginia

Nicholas Sheperty lived in Maryland and was born in Virginia

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Sheperty of the West Virginia National Guard. Sheperty was killed during a parachute training exercise in Suffolk, Va., on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (U.S. Army via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ordered Monday all State and U.S. flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, in honor of the interment ceremony of West Virginia Army National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Sheperty.

According to the Office of the Governor, Sheperty was fatally injured during a training exercise in Suffolk, Virginia on April 17, 2019. Prior to his service with the West Virginia National Guard, Sheperty served with the Marine Corps Special Operations Command.

Sheperty enlisted into the U.S. military in 2002 and served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Navy/Marine Corps Combat Action Ribbon, and NATO medal among numerous other awards and decorations. He was a resident of Baltimore City, Maryland, and native Virginian, the governor’s office said.

