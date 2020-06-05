Gov. Justice gives update on state’s reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give his daily update on reopening the Mountain State at noon Friday, June 5, 2020.

There is mixed news this morning in West Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First comes word of three additional deaths, two men and one woman, all in Jefferson County and ranging in age from 52 to 88 years old.

Still, the numbers of confirmed cases remain under a cumulative 2% of those tested, and to date, the recovery rate continues to outpace the number of new cases reported.

The governor released a list of feeding sites across the state where food boxes will be available throughout the summer. And his office just released the guidelines for how fairs and parades can be run this summer after July 1. That plan includes everything from planning and social distancing of spectators and participants to personal hygiene and vendors at events.

Among the fairs being given the go-ahead is the 4th of July parade in Ripley, one of the nation’s oldest. 13 News Reporter Nicky Walters will have much more on how different this year’s parade will be on 13 News at 5 p.m.