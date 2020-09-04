Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give a press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Wednesday, the governor once again closed bars in Monongalia County “indefinitely” after county health officials said Tuesday several bars had already received infractions for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Officials said Tuesday the infractions included a lack of social distancing, not wearing face coverings, overcrowding and patrons drinking alcohol without ordering or consuming food.

Yesterday, Justice signed an executive order removing the caps on the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Loan Insurance program. He said the caps are preventing the state from properly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to virtual learning and telehealth. Justice also said the caps will make the state eligible to receive potential funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.