Gov. Justice gives reopening West Virginia update at 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give a daily briefing on COVID-19 and reopening the Mountain State at approximately 10:30 a.m. June 4, 2020.

Yesterday, Justice gave an update on the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, saying the outbreak has been fully contained to the prison, with no spread to the surrounding community. He also said seven of the eight employees and 21 inmates have now recovered from the virus. A positive case has not been confirmed at any of the 33 other jails, prisons and correctional facilities in the state.

As of 10 a.m., June 4, 2020, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state has received 106,049total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,092 total cases, 1,399 recoveries and 78 deaths.