Gov. Justice gives pandemic update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In the last few weeks, following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the calls for the removal of memorials to confederate leaders and others who are perceived as enablers of slavery have gotten louder, including in Charleston and the name of a West Side middle school.

The discussion of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School began nearly one month ago, with an online name-change petition that received a lot of support, but no such decision has been made.