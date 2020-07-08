Gov. Justice gives pandemic update for Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a press conference to discuss the latest in regards to the pandemic in the Mountain State.

During his July 6, 2020 press conference, Justice signed an executive order making face coverings mandatory in all public and privately owned buildings in the state.

The executive order went into effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

There have been 192,849 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,615 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.87% and the daily percent positive is 5.08%.

Daily confirmed cases hospital: 47

Daily confirmed cases ICU: 9

Daily confirmed cases ventilator: 6

Monongalia County saw a spike in cases from 295 cases at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to 354 cases at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2020.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable cases: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (483/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (167/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (76/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (30/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (85/0), Jackson (146/0), Jefferson (245/5), Kanawha (354/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (91/3), Marshall (46/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (58/0), Mineral (58/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (354/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (112/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (74/16), Putnam (71/1), Raleigh (63/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (6/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (139/8), Wyoming (8/0).