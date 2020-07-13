Gov. Justice gives Monday COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. July 13, 2020.

Friday, Justice threatened to shut the state down again — and starting in Monongalia County — if citizens do not comply with the mandatory mask order. He says this is partially due to the recent outbreak of cases in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, the WV DHHR reported the county now has 526 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor also said Friday all fall sports could begin practicing on Aug. 17. Most sports can start games on Sept. 2, with football kicking off games the next night. Fans will be allowed, but they must wear masks and social distance, according to Justice.