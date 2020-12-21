Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

Over the weekend, health officials said 160 people died in the state from the virus during the week ending Sunday, Dec. 20.

Justice announced over the weekend that West Virginia is currently leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. West Virginia has given 90.78% of the vaccine already, beating other states.