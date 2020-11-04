Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

This update comes after his reelection win for Governor of West Virginia.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said there were three COVID-19 deaths today, and 394 new cases reported today, and 11 deaths and 358 cases reported on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

During his press briefing on Monday, Nov. 2, Justice pushes for West Virginians to go get tested for COVID-19. “Justice has announced free testing sites available in nearly every West Virginia county before the holiday season begins, with events scheduled within 45 counties until Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. You can find the latest COVID-19 list of counties having free testing today on our website.

“You’ve got to show up to be tested…For crying out loud, if I’m willing to commit the dollars, if I’m willing to put a stake in the sand and make testing available to where you don’t have to run all over kingdom come to be tested – to make getting tested so easy it’s unbelievable – then you’ve got to do you part and show up,” Justice said.