CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A year into the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mountain State, West Virginia has now recorded a total of 136,334 cases of the virus. The first case was confirmed one year ago today on March 17, 2020, in Jefferson County.

As of March 17, 2021, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 315 new cases in the past 24 hours. 5,206 cases in the state remain active, down significantly from the peak of 29,257 just over two months ago on Jan. 10. West Virginia also reached 100,000 cases of the virus that same day following an uptick in cases around the holiday season. The state had reported just under 60,000 cases a month prior on Dec. 10 and just over 29,000 cases two months before on Nov. 10.