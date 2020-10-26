Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

Today the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services confirms one fatality today, as well as one death on Sunday, Oct. 25. There have been a combined 831 COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, Oct. 24.

Later at 2 p.m. today, Justice says he will make an announcement on the Jobs and Hope West Virginia Program. This program is the state’s response to the substance use disorder crisis and offers support through a statewide collaboration of agencies that provide West Virginians in recovery the opportunity to obtain career training and to ultimately secure meaningful employment.

Last week, Justice announced at the beginning of his COVID-19 briefing that he has awarded $17,301,804 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 84 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state.

We need to help victims of violent crime in every way we possibly can,” Gov. Justice said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in the number of West Virginians using our nonprofit agencies for assistance. That’s why they desperately need this funding, and why I am proud to get it to them today. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R)

The governor says the VOCS sub-grant funds will provide such direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.