Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Mountain State at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Today, the WV DHHR reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths and 429 new cases. West Virginia has reported 2,175 total deaths and 125,951 total cases in the state, with 14,076 active cases.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Vaccinations in the Mountain State continue to climb, with an additional 28,800 of the first dose of the vaccine and 23,000 of the second doses added since Tuesday, Feb. 9.