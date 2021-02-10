Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Mountain State at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Today, the WV DHHR reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths and 429 new cases. West Virginia has reported 2,175 total deaths and 125,951 total cases in the state, with 14,076 active cases.
Vaccinations in the Mountain State continue to climb, with an additional 28,800 of the first dose of the vaccine and 23,000 of the second doses added since Tuesday, Feb. 9.
