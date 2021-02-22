Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update after easing some restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Mountain State at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 15 COVID-19 deaths and 799 COVID-19 since Saturday, Feb. 20.

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have also dropped to their lowest levels in three months. DHHR officials say there were 8,954 active COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday. The last time active cases were below 9,000 was on Nov. 12.

Active cases have been falling rapidly since peaking at more than 29,000 on Jan. 10.

On today’s County Alert System map, 26 counties are in green, 11 counties are in yellow, nine counties are in gold and 10 counties are in orange.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Justice eased some of his COVID-19 restrictions, including:

Raising bar and restaurant capacities from 50% to 75%

Retail shops and grocery stores will be able to double the number of customers per square foot in their buildings

All school children in kindergarten through eighth grade will go back to in-person learning full-time.

On Friday, three cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 were reported in Morgantown. West Virginia University confirmed two of the three cases are WVU students. Officials say they believe that the three individuals who have tested positive for the variant are related to one another and have not visited the WVU campus during their infectious period.