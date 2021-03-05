Gov. Justice further lightens restrictions in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice lightened restrictions on the state once again, two days after expanding vaccine eligibility to include all adults above age 50 and anyone above 16 with pre-existing conditions.

Beginning at 12 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, restaurants, bars and fitness centers will be allowed to open to 100% capacity, so long as the establishments are able to maintain social distancing.

“We’ll have no standing room for people to congregate, like in the bars, this is 100% of their seating capacity,” said Justice.

Capacity limits for other small businesses and retail stores have also been lifted, once again under the condition that social distancing is maintained.

Public gathering limits have also been raised from 75 people to 100 people. Justice originally raised the limit from 50 to 75 on Feb. 19.

Youth travel sports will be allowed to take place so long as the county where the event will occur is not classified as “red.” Currently, there are no red counties in the state — only four orange counties.

Justice remained firm on the mask mandate, saying he is not lifting or lightening it at this time in an effort to not ruin the progress the state has made. West Virginia has consistently ranked highly in terms of vaccine administration.

“Right now we’re removing restrictions and we’re slowly deciding which way to go. We’re getting there and we’re getting there quickly, so just hang with me West Virginia and we’ll get there,” said Justice.

Justice also said he will wait to make any decisions about guidelines for festivals and fairs.