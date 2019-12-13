Gov. Justice details his vision for WV at town hall meeting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice was in Wheeling to tout his administration’s efforts to boost the economy, fix the roads, invest in public schools and fight the growing opioid epidemic.

While the event was geared towards residents in the Northern Panhandle, people from across the state showed up.

I’m hoping to hear more of his vision for West Virginia and what he hopes to accomplish for the future. He’s done a lot of things for us, for the people. He’s not a politician, he’s a businessman. We’re getting a roundabout in Williamstown, which is much-needed. Elizabeth Fordyce, Williamstown resident

Locally, Moundsville is another city that has worked closely with the governor, particularly on the roads.

He’s brought in big equipment to be able to help the state around the outskirts. The people see him and the state working diligently to try to make it better. It can’t be done in a day — it’s going to take some time. Mayor Phil Remke, City of Moundsville

Gov. Justice sees major potential in the Northern Panhandle, especially in Wheeling, and says he is trying to do what he can to help this region flourish.

You should have been the second coming of Pittsburgh. You should have. That’s all there is to it. And in reality, what’s happened to you is in many ways, Charleston has forgotten you exist and then you have contracted, rather than grow to the potential that was ripe for the picking. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

When asked about the labor force in West Virginia, the governor took a moment to make a personal assessment about what he views as a concerning message from the presidential candidates on the Democrat side.

A lot of young people today don’t think they’ve got to go to work. They just don’t think they have to go to work. In fact, we’ve got a lot of leaders telling them to work only four days a week, three days a week, two days a week — that say we should have every benefit known to man — that we don’t have to try hard. What in the world is happening to us? That’s not America. That’s not us. I don’t believe in that. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

Governor Justice is running for re-election and facing opposition within his own party.

But he does have one relationship that the other candidates do not.

You have the President of the United States of America — that is my best buddy. What is all the chances in life to have a West Virginia Governor that is that close to the President? Zero again. But it’s real. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

At the end of the day, people at the town hall want a brighter, more prosperous future — something Gov. Justice believes he’s creating.

I think that people need jobs and hope, and of course, education. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

Moundsville Mayor Phil Remke says Gov. Justice has been working closely with him on repairing the city’s roads and that the state has sent equipment to assist in that effort.

Latest Posts: