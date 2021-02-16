Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four WV counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Due to severe weather causing power outages and roadblocks over the past week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties.

Justice says he has also declared a State of Preparedness for the remaining 51 counties due to further severe winter storms expected to cause additional outages and road blockages.

As part of today’s State of Emergency, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division has been directed to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response.

Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

On Monday, Feb. 15, the governor announced that he was calling upon the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to stand by on “high alert” to coordinate a potential response to the storm.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by another proclamation.