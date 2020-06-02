Gov. Justice awards $7.4 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) Secretary Byrd White announced on Monday that they have awarded 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants, worth $7,414,975 in total, for projects in 27 West Virginia counties.

“This is more than $7 million that is going to go toward making it easier for people all over West Virginia to get around and will also go toward making our beautiful park trails even better,” Gov. Justice said. “Even though we’ve been apart for awhile, we’re doing everything in our power to make our state’s transportation infrastructure better and better. And that’s exactly what this funding is going to do.”

According to the announcement, the West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program is administered by the WVDOT and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, and rail trails.

“This funding is going to allow so many great projects to happen all over the state,” Sec. White said. “We’ll see a bunch of projects to make our sidewalks ADA-compliant so people of all abilities will be able to use our sidewalks, we are adding to our trail systems, it’s really just good for us all the way around and I really want to thank Governor Justice for his leadership and his commitment to transportation in West Virginia that’s making all of this possible.

“Today, West Virginia has a total of over $3 billion-worth of transportation contracts in progress,” Sec. White continued. “Without Governor Justice, we wouldn’t have anywhere near that and I just thank him over and over again for all he’s done.”

Here is a list some of the projects included in the grants that are in and around North Central West Virginia:

Harrison County – City of Salem, $250,000 for Salem Main Street Sidewalk Replacement.

– City of Salem, $250,000 for Salem Main Street Sidewalk Replacement. Monongalia County – Monongahela River Trails Conservancy, $100,000 for Deckers Creek Trail Undercut Restoration.

– Monongahela River Trails Conservancy, $100,000 for Deckers Creek Trail Undercut Restoration. Ritchie County – Town of Harrisville, $370,000 for Harrisville Sidewalk Phase 3.

– Town of Harrisville, $370,000 for Harrisville Sidewalk Phase 3. Taylor County – City of Grafton, $310,000 for the Grafton Streetscape Phase 3.

– City of Grafton, $310,000 for the Grafton Streetscape Phase 3. Tucker County – City of Thomas, $490,000 for the Thomas Riverfront Connector Bridge.

– City of Thomas, $490,000 for the Thomas Riverfront Connector Bridge. Upshur County – City of Buckhannon, $50,000 for the Elizabeth J. Binky Poundstone Riverwalk Trail.

A full list of all of the projects across the state can be found on the Governor’s website.