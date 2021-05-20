Gov. Justice announcing: Nursing homes reopening in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Some positive news for families with loved ones in senior centers: Governor Jim Justice announced in a press conference they will be reopening in West Virginia on Thursday.

The Bureau of Senior Services issued safety guidelines for all facilities to follow. Gov. Justice says anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated will have to wear masks inside the center.

“This is another nice announcement too,” said Justice. “Today, I am announcing that we are ready for the reopening of the senior center bureau, and senior services will be issuing safety guidelines.”

Governor Justice says the goal is to get about 65% of the total population vaccinated.

