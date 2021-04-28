Gov. Justice announces vaccine incentive is available for already vaccinated young people

In a press conference on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the COVID vaccine incentive will be retroactive and available to a certain age group who have already received their vaccine.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced an incentive for young people to get their COVID vaccine in the form of a $100 bond.

Now, this monetary incentive will be applied to residents who have already received their vaccine.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Justice announced the bond system will be retroactive. He went on to explain that anyone in West Virginia between the ages of 16 and 35 will be receiving $100 from the state regardless if they have already gotten their vaccine or will receive theirs in the future.

“Anybody who’s 16 to 35 years of age has gotten their vaccine already been getting the savings bond. It’s just that simple,” Gov. Justice told members of the press. “You’re either gonna get the savings bond or you’re gonna get $100 check from from the state or whatever but it’s, it’s for real.”

The governor has not yet announced when residents could see the vaccine incentive in their bank accounts.