Gov. Justice announces plan for 5% pay raise for all West Virginia state employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a press conference to announce that he will work with the state legislature to pass a 5% pay raise for all state employees in the next legislative session.

Justice said that even though there may be some disagreement on the details, the state legislature is prepared to unite to pass this raise.

Governor Justice said that he and state lawmakers want to reward all the hard work done by state employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.”

Justice said that the legislature would also work to give state employees a one-time “inflation vaccine.” This means that state employees would receive a one-time bonus equal to 2.5% of their annual pay.

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw released the following statement: