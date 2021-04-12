Gov. Justice announces new state remote work program

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice joined state partners to introduce Ascend West Virginia, a new remote work program.

The program will pay chosen applicants $12,000 to relocate to a host city in West Virginia and will provide free outdoor recreation for a year. The first host cities will be Morgantown, Shepherdstown, and Lewisburg with plans to expand across the state. It aims to attract those from across the country who have been moved to work from home permanently.

“In a spirit of bringing people to this state because people so badly want to come that and in combination with our broadband efforts will bring so many more people to West Virginia. We hope and pray at least,” said Governor Jim Justice.

People can start applying for the first 50 spots of the Ascend WV program in Morgantown.