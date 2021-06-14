Gov. Justice announces Community Corrections grants for WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice announced that he has awarded $5,417,239
in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be
used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community
corrections programs.
The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for
communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide
the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than
institutional custody.
These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section
of the W.Va. Department of Homeland Security’s Division of Administrative Services.
Funds were awarded to the following:
- Berkeley County Council – $200,000
- Doddridge County Commission – $52,500
- Fayette County Commission – $110,500
- Greenbrier County Commission – $260,000
- Hampshire County Commission – $190,000
- Harrison County Commission – $100,000
- Jefferson County Commission – $155,000
- Kanawha County Commission – $202,500
- Logan County Commission – $475,000
- Marion County Commission – $120,000
- Marshall County Commission – $400,000
- Marshall County Commission – $134,522
- McDowell County Commission – $125,000
- Mercer County Commission – $287,500
- Mineral County Commission – $190,000
- Monongalia County Commission – $190,000
- Morgan County Commission – $60,000
- Nicholas County Commission – $89,500
- Pocahontas County Commission – $51,000
- Preston County Commission – $100,000
- Putnam County Commission – $175,000
- Raleigh County Commission – $145,000
- Randolph County Commission – $100,00
- Summers County Commission – $115,000
- Taylor County Commission – $120,000
- Tucker County Commission – $120,000
- Upshur County Commission – $161,500
- Wayne County Commission – $431,000
- Wood County Commission – $426,967
- Wyoming County Commission – $130,000