Gov. Justice announces $2.6 million in paving projects for north central WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced plans for $2.6 million in paving projects in the north central portion of the state.
Gov. Justice, WV DOT Secretary Bryd White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston held a news conference at the North Central West Virginia Airport, in Bridgeport, Monday evening.
The projects are planned for areas in Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties and will be completed within 45 days, Justice said.
- Doddridge County – Slaughter Run Road
- Harrison County – Big Elk Creek Road
- Harrison County – Duncan Run
- Marion County – Quaker Fork
- Marion County – Margaret
- Monongalia County – Daybrook Road
- Preston County – Brandonville Pike
- Taylor County – Bolyard Road
The paving is separate from Roads to Prosperity bond projects and Medical Access Roads Program projects, officials said.
Justice reminded drivers to slow down and be careful when driving through construction zones.
Prior to the announcements, the governor met with the members of the Benedum Airport Authority, which overseas the North Central West Virginia Airport.
This appearance by the governor is addition to the COVID-19 briefing he held earlier in the day in Charleston.
