Gov. Justice and Babydog surprise winner of custom truck in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his four-legged friend, Babydog, surprised one lucky winner at the Wendy’s in Summersville.

Grace Fowler, of Netty, is the lucky winner of the second custom-built truck for the fourth round of the WV vaccine lottery. Fowler is a diet clerk at the Summersville medical center.

The first truck was given away this morning to a football coach from Riverside High School. Earlier this morning, 47 other winners of smaller prizes were announced by Governor Justice. Still to be announced today, is the big $1 million winner.

