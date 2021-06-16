Gov. Justice addresses concerns about another virus spike

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — While the coronavirus pandemic is winding down across the area, many officials say the virus won’t ever really be gone — all we can do is get it under control by using the vaccines we have available.

With only a few days left until West Virginia’s birthday, the state likely won’t hit its goal to have 65% of its eligible population vaccinated. With this in mind, Gov. Jim Justice spoke directly to his constituents during his Tuesday press conference when asked if he was worried about the virus making a comeback.

“I have not absolutely tried to scare you,” said Justice. “But if you believe this thing is wrapped up and over, and a variant can’t whiplash on us or whatever it may be, you’re believing something that’s plain stupid.”

Currently, over 61% of West Virginians have received at least one dose. The state’s mask mandate will be lifted on June 20.